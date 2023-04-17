Pink Ladies raise money and support for cancer patients.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A nonprofit dart league called The Pink Ladies hosted its annual “Kickin’ Cancer Jam” this weekend.

The event was so much more than just a dart tournament. The Pink Ladies’ mission is to help those fighting cancer both financially and emotionally.

A community gathered together with live music, raffles, a bake sale, a silent auction, a meal, and of course, darts.

“I had a very dear cousin who passed away from cancer, and she struggled quite a bit financially, and so I thought, what better way than to bring people together with music?” said Nancy Cordell, chairman for the Pink Ladies. “Music is so inspirational and healing, but then I’m also a Pink Lady. So what better way to add music and Pink Ladies.”

The Pink Ladies formed in Yankton in 2011 and now have multiple chapters in the region, including four in Sioux Falls. This weekend’s event brought those Sioux Falls chapters together for their largest fundraiser of the year. It has gotten so big that they outgrew their previous location and now do the jam at the El Riad Shrine.

“We’re all affected by cancer. It doesn’t discriminate. Everyone — whether you’ve had a loved one, a family member, a friend, a coworker — we all have had someone that’s battled this disease, so if we can raise money and give back, it’s just for a great cause,” Cordell said.

Last year, they raised nearly $15,000. This year, they hope to raise even more so that the three families receiving the money know that they are supported by the community.

”No one fights alone — that’s our motto because we want people to know that they’re not alone in their battle against cancer. You have, really, the whole community of Sioux Falls. They’re all so giving and willing to donate. No one fights alone. There’s everyone there to help you battle your fight against cancer,” said Cordell.

We won’t know the total amount of money raised until later on, but one thing is for certain: this event was a success.

“The dart community and also the bands are very, very giving people. It’s just nice to know that people care and are willing to give their time or financial support or whatever they can do to help people who are battling this dreaded disease.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.