Police: Sioux Falls woman receives additional charges while incarcerated

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 31-year-old Sioux Falls woman being held in the Minnehaha County Jail has been served a warrant with additional charges following an incident that happened this weekend.

Miranda Kriechseidschlaw is charged with Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Drug Offender.

According to an affidavit filed against her, Kriechseidschlaw is the mother to a 10-year-old boy who allegedly shot an 11-year-old child using Kriechseidschlaw’s gun on Saturday.

The report alleges that Kriechseidschlaw’s son was holding the handgun in his hands and manipulating it when it went off.

The 11-year-old received gunshot wounds to the left arm and stomach and was transported to Sanford Hospital. The victim remains in critical condition, according to court documents.

