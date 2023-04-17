Avera Medical Minute
Rock-Nobles Cattlemen Association announces ‘Love the Burger Battle’

(Owner | Storyblocks)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUVERNE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - The 5th annual contest pitting Rock County restaurants against each other starts next Monday.

Rock-Nobles Cattlemen’s Association will present the “Love the Burger” traveling trophy to the winner of the contest at 8 p.m. during Luverne’s Buffalo Days Cruise-In on June 2.

Participating restaurants will showcase hamburger dishes for customers to taste and rate.

Customers will assign points in five categories for every featured burger they try, and the burger with the highest average points at the end of the battle will be declared the winner.

Categories include the patty, presentation, toppings, flavor, and customer service.

The battle continues through May 27.

Prizes

Customers who participate will be entered to win gift cards. Each restaurant will give ten $10 gift cards. Winners will receive their gift certificate in the mail, and a listing of the winners will be posted on Luverne Area Chamber’s Facebook page.

Participating Restaurants in Rock County

Bogey’s Bar & Grill – Luverne Country Club

Green Lantern Bar and Grill - Hardwick

Hidden Hills Café & Hideaway Tavern - Hills

Howling Dog Saloon – Luverne

Sterling’s Café & Grille - Luverne

The event is coordinated by the Luverne Area Chamber & CVB.

