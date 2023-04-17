State of the City recap: collaboration is key

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday morning, Mayor Paul TenHaken gave the State of the City address for Sioux Falls.

Riverline District Updates

Mayor Paul TenHaken was joined by Lynne Keller Forbes, a co-chair of the Friends of the Riverline District Committee, before giving the Sioux Falls State of the City address Monday morning.

TenHaken said nearly 1,600 people gave their input on what they want to see happen within the nine acres secured for the Riverline District. According to the first survey the city gathered, residents were most interested in seeing a sports stadium, restaurants, bars, parks and open space in the Riverline District.

Keller Forbes said the city has chosen C.H. Johnson Consulting, a Chicago-based real-estate consultant, to conduct an economic impact study on the Riverline District. The city has also met with community groups to gather input on how to utilize the property. Keller Forbes said there will be more opportunities for the public to provide their input in the future.

State of the City Address

TenHaken began his address by thanking voters for reelecting him to serve a second term as mayor. Shortly after TenHaken’s second term began, Sioux Falls was hit with a derecho storm that claimed the life of one Sioux Falls resident. TenHaken thanked the individuals that volunteered over 400 hours to help with debris pickup.

Development

An estimated 6,284 new residents came to Sioux Falls in 2022. TenHaken said the city issued a record $1.93 billion worth of permits, the largest being for the expansion of the city wastewater treatment plant, which includes a 50% increase in capacity, from 21 to 30 million gallons per day.

Projects planned for Sioux Falls this summer include the opening of the $2.25 million spray park area at Hayward Park, which is part of a partnership between the City of Sioux Falls, promising Futures Fund and Leadership Sioux Falls. A fitness court at Rotary Park is also set to open in June. While discussing fitness, TenHaken also plugged that his 100 Miles, 100 Days challenge will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Levitt at the Falls venue.

More development plans include mini-pitches, which are small soccer fields with boundaries, to be built in Sioux Falls. The first mini-pitch will be installed north of Terrace Park on top of the existing tennis courts. The city is looking for partners to collaborate with to build more mini-pitches throughout Sioux Falls neighborhoods.

TenHaken touched on the merger of the Butterfly House and Aquarium with the Great Plains Zoo that is planned for 2025. A splash pad will also be added to the zoo’s campus tentatively by May of 2024. TenHaken said the Parks and Recreation team is looking for design consultants to create a master plan for the pools at Frank Olson and Kuehn Park, as well as the wading pool at McKennan Park, but construction plans are fluid as exact funding numbers are yet to be determined.

“It’s important we continue to make these neighborhood investments to provide easy access to positive and active gathering spaces,” said Mayor TenHaken. “I’m grateful for the public/private collaborations we’ve established that make these projects come to life to attract kids and families from all corners of the country to Sioux Falls.”

Downtown Sioux Falls

Larger investments being made in downtown Sioux Falls include the Downtown River Greenway, Steel District, Cherapa developments, Jacobson Plaza, Unity Bridge, and the Sweetman Planetarium. A refrigerated ice skating ribbon, a playground for all abilities, and a modern splash pad are planned for Jacobson Plaza, thanks to a multi-million dollar donation from Garry and Dianne Jacobson.

A state-of-the-art planetarium is planned for the Washington Pavilion thanks to a multi-million dollar donation from the Dick and Kathy Sweetman family. TenHaken said the nearest facilities featuring the level of technology that will be included in the planetarium are in Chicago and Denver.

TenHaken acknowledged that many of the projects he discussed have been in the works for years, but economic and supply chain issues have caused the city to take its time to maximize the potential of the projects.

Safety

A 42-acre Public Safety Campus on the northeast side of Sioux Falls is set to open in the fall. The facility will serve as a training center for first responders and a home for a new Metro Communications 911 dispatch center.

Last year, TenHaken spearheaded SAFE South Dakota, which includes members from law enforcement and state agencies across the state. The group helped create Senate Bill 146, which is also known as the “truth in sentencing bill.” SB-146 was passed through the legislature this year and will remove the opportunity of parole for certain violent crimes and require offenders to serve most of their time given during sentencing. The bill will go into effect on July 1st.

Housing and Sustainability

TenHaken honored the work of Keller Forbes with South Eastern Development Foundation to create more affordable housing using existing homes. TenHaken said that since 2018, the City has invested almost $28 million to address affordable housing in the community.

Over the past 15 years, TenHaken said the city has spent $10.5 million projects that protect bodies of water, including the Big Sioux River. A project that encourages land owners to lease the natural vegetation around the river to prevent cattle from entering has helped improve the water quality of the Big Sioux from Estelline to North Sioux City.

Roads and Potholes

Orange cone season is coming to Sioux Falls, according to TenHaken. He acknowledged that this winter has caused many potholes to form, and said the hot-mix asphalt plant opening soon will help patch the holes more securely than the cold mix used during the winter.

TenHaken said the completion date for the first diverging diamond in Sioux Falls at 41st Street and I-29 will be next spring, and construction for the second at I-229 and Benson Road is underway and expected to take at least two years.

For South Veterans Parkway, 8.5 miles of the 17-mile corridor are complete, and the project will help connect Sioux Falls to surrounding communities.

The city has received the green light from the Federal Highway Administration to construct an interchange at I-29 and 85th Street, which the city plans to bid next year.

Collaboration

The theme of TenHaken’s address was collaboration of public and private partners to bring many of these projects into fruition. He emphasized that working together is what will help Sioux Falls develop to accomodate future generations.

“The State of our City depends on the leaders in it. The decisions I make today won’t matter tomorrow if the next generation doesn’t feel they have a place or purpose in our city. At the end of the day, collaboration will help Sioux Falls remain the place where grandparents want to retire, families want to raise their kids, and all generations want to unite and thrive together,” said TenHaken.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.