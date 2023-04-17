Avera Medical Minute
Storm fall at home to Green Bay

The Sioux Falls Storm fall to 1-2 on the 2023 season with a 47-41 loss to Green Bay.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm fall to 1-2 on the 2023 season with a 47-41 loss to Green Bay.

Sioux Falls led by 15 with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter, before Green Bay scored 21 points to come back and steal the win at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Lorenzo Brown had a 163.1 QBR for the Storm, going 18-28 with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Brown had 220 passing yards, along with 33 net rushing yards for two touchdowns. Bryson Denley also had 12 net rushing yards on six carries. Donnie Corley Jr. led the Storm with eight receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Thurness also pulled in two touchdowns.

For the Blizzard, Ja’rome Johnson had a QBR of 234.5 on a 12-18 night with 187 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception. Johnson also had 41 net rushing yards. Terrance Smith ran in two touchdowns for the Blizzard as well. Marquise Irvin pulled in three touchdown receptions, while Steve Newbold pulled in two.

Sioux Falls and Green Bay will play each other on Friday in Green Bay.

