Sunny and Less Windy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine as we head through the rest of our Monday. Highs will range from the low 50s in the north, to the low to mid 60s in the south. The wind will be a lot lighter today, as well! Tuesday will be warm and breezy again with highs close to 70°.

Our next storm system will bring thunderstorm chances back to the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some of the storms may be strong with gusty wind, small hail, and heavy rain as the main threats. We will keep a slight chance for showers in the forecast Thursday and Friday and it may even be cold enough for light snow to mix in on Friday, but no accumulation is expected!

It’s going to be cool again over the weekend with highs dropping into the 40s and 50s across the region. It looks like we should warm up into the 60s again next week and we should stay dry!

