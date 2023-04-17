Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sunny and Less Windy

Late-Week Rain Again
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine as we head through the rest of our Monday. Highs will range from the low 50s in the north, to the low to mid 60s in the south. The wind will be a lot lighter today, as well! Tuesday will be warm and breezy again with highs close to 70°.

Our next storm system will bring thunderstorm chances back to the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some of the storms may be strong with gusty wind, small hail, and heavy rain as the main threats. We will keep a slight chance for showers in the forecast Thursday and Friday and it may even be cold enough for light snow to mix in on Friday, but no accumulation is expected!

It’s going to be cool again over the weekend with highs dropping into the 40s and 50s across the region. It looks like we should warm up into the 60s again next week and we should stay dry!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Two dead after police confrontation in west-central Minnesota
Hairball, Roots & Boots Tour, and Eli Young Band with Cooper Alan join the Sioux Empire Fair...
Sioux Empire Fair announces three free concerts for 2023
A manager at an RV dealership in Arizona says sales have continued to increase since the start...
RV sales ‘skyrocketing’ as more people struggle to pay for rent, mortgage
Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Chalkboard with South Dakota flag
Matters of the State: Education Standards; Pardon process; Noem’s 2A Executive Order

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Sunny & Seasonable on Monday
MON
Meteorologist Tiffany Savona with your Monday forecast
SUN
Meteorologist Tiffany Savona with your Sunday forecast
fri
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Forecast For The Weekend