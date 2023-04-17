Tornado drill planned for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, Sioux Falls’ community tornado drill will happen Wednesday.

The city encourages residents, schools and businesses to practice their severe weather plans at that time.

Outdoor warning sirens will sound.

Drill schedule

Tornado Watch Issued 10 a.m.

Tornado Warning Issued 10:15 a.m.

End of Drill 10:30 a.m.

More information on tornado safety can be found here: siouxfalls.org/fire/emergency-management.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.