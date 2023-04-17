Avera Medical Minute
Tornado drill planned for Sioux Falls

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, Sioux Falls' community tornado drill will happen Wednesday.

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, Sioux Falls’ community tornado drill will happen Wednesday.

The city encourages residents, schools and businesses to practice their severe weather plans at that time.

Outdoor warning sirens will sound.

Drill schedule
  • Tornado Watch Issued           10 a.m.
  • Tornado Warning Issued        10:15 a.m.
  • End of Drill                              10:30 a.m.

More information on tornado safety can be found here: siouxfalls.org/fire/emergency-management.

