Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Role model at Sully Buttes High School

Reese Voorhees is our Scholar of the Week.
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Reese Voorhees is a leader at Sully Buttes High School, and he says it’s been a great place to grow up.

“The students, the teachers make it fun. The fact that we have some flexibility in the classes that we can take, that makes it fun, because you have some control over what you do everyday,” said Reese.

“Reese is academically very, very talented. He’s actually a great student leader, part of the student council, part of the FFA, part of our sports teams. You know he’s just everywhere and involved with everything,” says Sully Buttes Principal Jeremy Chicoine.

Reese is a 4.0 student who plans to go to South Dakota State in the fall to go into the ag field.

“I’m not sure yet if I want to come back and help on my family’s operation, or if I want to go out and find a job for myself, and maybe even start my own business. I’m interested in animal science and possibly going to vet school,” said Reese.

He looks forward to going to college.

“It’s definitely going to be a new challenge because you’re more in charge of yourself, versus the teachers setting your schedule. You’ve got to be more responsible for your time,” said Reese.

He’ll miss being a Charger.

“I’m truly going to miss all the people that I’ve met, all the connections that I have here. I’m going to miss the underclassmen just because I’ve been around them as long as I have the people in my class,” said Reese.

“You know Reese has been a great role model all throughout his high school career. We like to think he’s had some great role models in front of him to follow. And we like to put kids like that on display for all of our young kids to emulate,” said Chicoine.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Reese gets a $250 scholarship from the Oahe Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

