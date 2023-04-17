Avera Medical Minute
US ambassador visits reporter accused by Russia of spying

The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's security service arrested the American reporter for The Wall Street Journal on espionage charges, the first time a U.S. correspondent has been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War, the Federal Security Service, known by the acronym FSB, said Thursday, March 30, 2023. The newspaper denied the allegations and demanded his release. (The Wall Street Journal via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Russia said Monday that she was able to visit the Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained more than two weeks ago on charges of espionage.

Ambassador Lynne Tracy said that she visited Evan Gershkovich in Moscow’s Lefortovo Prison, notorious for harsh conditions, and “he is in good health and remains strong.”

It was “the first time we’ve been permitted access to him since his wrongful detention more than two weeks ago,” she said on Twitter. “We reiterate our call for his immediate release.”

Gershkovich, 31, his employer and the U.S. government all deny he was involved in spying.

American journalist Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia. (Credit: Wall Street Journal, Getty Images, Instagram, CNN Newsource)

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said last week that a possible prisoner exchange for Gershkovich could take place, but only after his trial is completed. No date has been set for that.

It’s not clear how long the investigation could last, but other espionage cases have lasted for a year or more.

In December, American basketball star Brittney Griner was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout following her trial and conviction on drug possession charges. She had been sentenced to nine years in prison and ended up spending 10 months behind bars.

Another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have called baseless.

Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Russia’s Federal Security Service arrested Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, on March 29. He is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia for alleged spying.

The service accuses Gershkovich of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.

Speaking on behalf of dozens of countries at the United Nations in New York on Monday, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that “we protest Russian efforts to limit and intimidate the media.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

