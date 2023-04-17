Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

USF Baseball’s high flying offense grabs win against St. Cloud State

USF punishes St. Cloud State at the Birdcage 22-9.
By Cooper Seamer and Jackson Wright
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls baseball team won a single game against St. Cloud State. USF was able to win the game in 7 innings by a score of 22-9.

USF used big innings in the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings. Scoring 6 in both the 4th and 5th and then scoring 7 in the 6th inning to secure the win.

The Coo outhit St. Cloud 17-11. Ben Serie led the Cougars with 3 hits. Tyler Cate, Dane Small, Isaac Bonner, and Wil Fisher each added 2 hits for USF.

Dane Small and Ben Serie each had 4 RBI. David Swanson and Isaac Bonner each added 3 RBI as well.

Grayson Skinner and Reese Gaber combined for 7 strikeouts for the USF pitching staff.

The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow April 17. They will play a doubleheader starting at Noon vs. St. Cloud State. These games are being played at The Birdcage.

Recap courtesy of USF Athletics.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have charged a 35-year-old man in connection with the death of a three-year-old...
Mount Vernon man charged in death of child
File Graphic
Two dead after police confrontation in west-central Minnesota
Hairball, Roots & Boots Tour, and Eli Young Band with Cooper Alan join the Sioux Empire Fair...
Sioux Empire Fair announces three free concerts for 2023
Augustana issues campus safety alert
A manager at an RV dealership in Arizona says sales have continued to increase since the start...
RV sales ‘skyrocketing’ as more people struggle to pay for rent, mortgage

Latest News

USF Baseball’s high flying offense grabs win against St. Cloud State
Augustana and USF took advantage of the nicer weather Sunday to pick up wins at home.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Augustana, USF take wins at home
COLLEGE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Augustana, USF take wins at home
The Augustana women’s basketball team has its seventh head coach in program history.
Augustana names Flores Bennett as next Women’s Basketball Head Coach