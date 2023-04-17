USF Baseball’s high flying offense grabs win against St. Cloud State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls baseball team won a single game against St. Cloud State. USF was able to win the game in 7 innings by a score of 22-9.

USF used big innings in the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings. Scoring 6 in both the 4th and 5th and then scoring 7 in the 6th inning to secure the win.

The Coo outhit St. Cloud 17-11. Ben Serie led the Cougars with 3 hits. Tyler Cate, Dane Small, Isaac Bonner, and Wil Fisher each added 2 hits for USF.

Dane Small and Ben Serie each had 4 RBI. David Swanson and Isaac Bonner each added 3 RBI as well.

Grayson Skinner and Reese Gaber combined for 7 strikeouts for the USF pitching staff.

The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow April 17. They will play a doubleheader starting at Noon vs. St. Cloud State. These games are being played at The Birdcage.

Recap courtesy of USF Athletics.

