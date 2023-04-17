Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Watertown officials monitor ice melt

Though water levels have receded on Lake Kampeska, ice breakup poses the risk of structural...
Though water levels have receded on Lake Kampeska, ice breakup poses the risk of structural damage due to high wind.(Watertown Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though water levels have receded on Lake Kampeska, ice breakup poses the risk of structural damage due to high wind.

According to the Watertown Police Department, as of Monday morning, Lake Kampeska water levels have receded 1.8 inches from the crest which occurred Sunday afternoon at 44.28 inches over full.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are expected to begin late Tuesday afternoon.

Watertown Municipal Utilities personnel urge homeowners to contact them at (605) 882-6233 if a gas main goes underwater or is approached by ice.

Pelican Lake continues to rise. It is currently at an elevation of 1713.28 feet, which is 2.7 feet above full. This is 1.92 inches higher than yesterday. The lake will equalize within the next two days, according to Watertown officials.

At-risk areas of Lake Pelican
At-risk areas of Lake Pelican(City of Watertown)

Sandbags remain available at the following locations:

• Codington County Extension Complex – 1910 W. Kemp Avenue

• Lynwood Boat Launch – Lynwood Dr.

• Sailboat Landing – 200 N. Lake Dr.

• Jackson Park (South) - 336 S. Lake Dr.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Two dead after police confrontation in west-central Minnesota
Hairball, Roots & Boots Tour, and Eli Young Band with Cooper Alan join the Sioux Empire Fair...
Sioux Empire Fair announces three free concerts for 2023
A manager at an RV dealership in Arizona says sales have continued to increase since the start...
RV sales ‘skyrocketing’ as more people struggle to pay for rent, mortgage
Chalkboard with South Dakota flag
Matters of the State: Education Standards; Pardon process; Noem’s 2A Executive Order
Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Latest News

Police: Sioux Falls woman receives additional charges while incarcerated
The Lonesome Dove in Lemmon
New event space opening soon in small SD town
According to an annual count by a statewide organization, the number of South Dakotans...
Homeless count in South Dakota down by 8%
Brookings County fatal crash details released