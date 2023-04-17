Watertown officials monitor ice melt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though water levels have receded on Lake Kampeska, ice breakup poses the risk of structural damage due to high wind.

According to the Watertown Police Department, as of Monday morning, Lake Kampeska water levels have receded 1.8 inches from the crest which occurred Sunday afternoon at 44.28 inches over full.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are expected to begin late Tuesday afternoon.

Watertown Municipal Utilities personnel urge homeowners to contact them at (605) 882-6233 if a gas main goes underwater or is approached by ice.

Pelican Lake continues to rise. It is currently at an elevation of 1713.28 feet, which is 2.7 feet above full. This is 1.92 inches higher than yesterday. The lake will equalize within the next two days, according to Watertown officials.

At-risk areas of Lake Pelican (City of Watertown)

Sandbags remain available at the following locations:

• Codington County Extension Complex – 1910 W. Kemp Avenue

• Lynwood Boat Launch – Lynwood Dr.

• Sailboat Landing – 200 N. Lake Dr.

• Jackson Park (South) - 336 S. Lake Dr.

