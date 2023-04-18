Apply for the 2023 Dakota News Now Media Camp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is looking for ten high school students who have an interest in broadcast media and journalism.

They could participate in the annual Dakota News Now Media Camp.

It will take place June 5-9 at the Dakota News Now Studio in downtown Sioux Falls.

The week-long summer camp, which is held in partnership with the Washington Pavilion, is an opportunity for high school students to learn more about the television industry.

Campers will learn more about news gathering, promotions and advertising campaigns. They will also produce their own newscast. Students with a passion for journalism and an interest in a newsroom career are encouraged to apply.

Students may submit their own video audition or arrange for a taped audition at the Washington Pavilion.

The Dakota News Now Media Camp is open to anyone between the ages of 14 to 17 years old.

There is no fee to participate in the camp.

Download the application form here.

