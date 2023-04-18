Ben Serie’s cycle can’t stop St. Cloud from sweeping Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls baseball team lost two games today against St. Cloud State. SCSU won game 1 19-9 and won game 2 12-4. Ben Serie hit for the cycle in game 2 for USF.

GAME ONE – L, 19-9

St. Cloud jumped out to an early lead by scoring 7 runs before the Coo could have their first trip to the plate.

SCSU outhit USF 16-11. Dane Small, Ben Serie, David Swanson, and Isaac Bonner each had 2 hits to lead the Cougars offense.

Isaac Bonner also led USF in RBI with 2.

GAME TWO – L, 12-4

St. Cloud scored 5 runs in the 3rd to break a 1-1 tie and never looked back. USF scored 3 runs in the 5th thanks to a Ben Serie 3-run homerun.

Ben Serie recorded a cycle in 4 ABs. He went double, triple, homerun, and then single to finish off the cycle. Noah Christenson also added 2 hits for the Cougars.

Ben Serie also started the game pitching and led the Coo in RBI with 4.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action Wednesday April 19. They take on Augustana in a doubleheader starting at 5:00PM. These games will take place at Ronken Field on the Augustana campus.

