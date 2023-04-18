Avera Medical Minute
Big Sioux River cleanup happening on Earth Day

Lincoln Tilus and his grandpa Dan Tilus picking up trash along the Big Sioux River at Sertoma...
Lincoln Tilus and his grandpa Dan Tilus picking up trash along the Big Sioux River at Sertoma Park.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium will host a cleanup of the Big Sioux River on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the zoo and aquarium are cleaning the river near their campuses as a part of a city-wide cleanup.

The organizations invite members of the public to help clean up around the Butterfly House & Aquarium or inside the Great Plains Zoo.

Helpers at each location will receive a take-home cleanup kit and get to meet some animals “whose wild counterparts are directly impacted by river cleanups.”

At the zoo, helpers will check in at the table near the front gate to get their supplies and bracelet. Once they’re done with the cleanup, they’ll turn in their trash bag and get a cleanup kit to take home.

At Sertoma Park, helpers check in at the picnic shelter and join the city cleanup. Helpers can stop by the Butterfly House & Aquarium before or afterward to visit the outdoor education table and grab their take-home cleanup kit.

Children 12 and under must be supervised by an adult.

The event will happen rain or shine.

To learn more, visit GreatZoo.org/Events/Party-for-the-Planet.

