Dakota Herb becomes first medical marijuana dispensary to open in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Medical marijuana patients in the Aberdeen area won’t have to travel hours to reach a dispensary from now on.

Just a year after medical marijuana dispensary permits were issued in Aberdeen, Dakota Herb became the first to open their doors with a soft opening on Tuesday, April 18th.

The business received one of Aberdeen’s six permits to open a dispensary, and their opening day has been highly anticipated.

”It’s great, the amount of phone calls we’ve got over the last six months asking when we’re going to open. It just forced our hand, we had to open here,” said Dakota Herb CEO Dalton Grimmius.

Grimmius said Aberdeen serves as a regional hub that can bring patients more access to medical marijuana. Dakota Herb has dispensaries open in Brandon, Huron, and Vermillion as well. Grimmius says he’s met patients from Aberdeen at other Dakota Herb locations.

“We’ve seen patients go to our Huron store and even to our Brandon store from Aberdeen before we opened here, so we knew there was a need for a medical dispensary in the area. I think we’re going to anticipate seeing people from Mobridge, Sisseton, Bowdle, pretty much everything in this northeast area,” said Grimmius.

As of April 17th, there were 8,977 approved patient cards for medical marijuana in the state.

As the first dispensary to open in the Hub City, Dakota Herb employees are hoping to serve as guides for community members hoping to utilize medical marijuana.

”We’re happy to help. You can utilize our website or stop in the store if you’re unfamiliar with the process. Our team can walk you through what it took to get their medical cards or what the process looks like,” said Grimmius.

The employees at Dakota Herb are also hoping to change the negative narrative around medical marijuana and help community member see the benefits.

”We’re here because we care about this. We’re here because we want to help people. I think getting people to come into the store and seeing it’s not something scary. I think this is a pretty inviting, accepting place. Just having people come in here and realizing marijuana is maybe very different than they have their mind made up about it,” said Aberdeen Dakota Herbe Store Manager Ryan DeFea.

After holding its soft opening from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dakota Herb will assume its regular business hours on Wednesday.

Genesis Farms, LLC. currently has the licenses to open three other medical marijuana dispensaries in Aberdeen and Blue Sunruse, LLC. has one.

