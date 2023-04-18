Madison man receives felony charge for animal cruelty

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A veterinarian’s concern about a dog’s broken back leg led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man from Madison earlier this month.

According to court documents, a veterinarian treated an injured pitbull on April 7. An x-ray taken at the visit showed the dog’s bone was broken above the joint and “completely detached from the rest of the leg.”

Finding the break consistent with very significant force, the veterinarian notified the police.

When the dog’s owner Darrion Conrad returned to pick up his dog from the vet, he admitted to authorities that he had gotten mad at the dog for peeing in its kennel the night before and had pulled the dog out despite knowing that the dog’s leg was caught in the kennel. He admitted to hitting the dog two to three times but didn’t notice anything was wrong until the following day, according to court documents.

The veterinarian stated multiple pins would be required to repair the bone, and the surgery would cost $1,600.

Conrad was arrested and booked at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on a felony charge of Cruelty to Animals.

The dog has been taken in by an animal rescue organization.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.