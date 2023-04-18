Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man arrested with more than 80 lbs. of weed during traffic stop for speeding

Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup...
Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens.(Marion Police Department)
By Amber Ruch and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) – While marijuana is legalized in Illinois, driving around with more than 80 pounds of it is not.

Officers with the Marion Police Department stopped a man accused of speeding through a construction zone early Monday morning.

Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens.

The driver, who was from Mississippi, faces several charges, including drug trafficking, and was taken to jail.

Illinois state law only allows residents to possess 30 grams of marijuana.

People from outside the state are only allowed to carry half that much, and it must be sealed in containers authorized by a dispensary.

Copyright 2023 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Sioux Falls woman receives additional charges while incarcerated
Brookings County fatal crash details released
Avera President and CEO Bob Sutton is stepping down from his roles because of a medical...
Avera announces leadership change
File Graphic
Two dead after police confrontation in west-central Minnesota
The South Dakota Board of Education Standards voted 5 to 2 to adopt new social studies...
South Dakota Board of Education Standards pulls new social studies standards across finish line

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl...
Damar Hamlin cleared to play 4 months after cardiac arrest
Lincoln Tilus and his grandpa Dan Tilus picking up trash along the Big Sioux River at Sertoma...
Big Sioux River cleanup happening on Earth Day
Madison man receives felony charge for animal cruelty
U.S. Secret Service uniformed division police officers carry a young child who crawled through...
Littlest intruder: Toddler crawls through White House fence
FILE - Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during...
Jury seated to hear case about Fox’s false election claims