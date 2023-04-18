Meet South Dakota’s first-ever known blind athlete to compete in state-sanctioned event

SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A seventh-grader made South Dakota history on Monday. Again.

Jaxon Scheff had already became the state’s first-ever legally blind athlete to compete against fully-visioned athletes in any state-sanctioned school sport when he ran middle school cross country in the fall for McCook Central-Montrose.

Monday, he became the first-ever blind track runner, competing in the season’s first meet.

“It was an awesome feeling to watch him run,” said MCM coach Kray Person. “He’s an inspiration.”

It took a village — and Jaxon’s parents for prodding a historic rule change by the South Dakota High School Activities Association — to make it happen.

“Our main thing for both our boys is they can do anything they want — anything they put their mind to, and they’re not going to let their vision hold back,” Jen said.

“We just want them to have the same options as their peers. That whole belonging and feeling of success. We hope that in South Dakota we also have other kids who see Jaxon’s story and say, ‘Hey, if he can do that, so can I.’”

Jaxon was born with ocular albinism, which means he has no pigmentation in the back of his eyes, leaving him without depth perception.

“Imagine standing on a stage, but you can’t see the difference in elevation between the stage and the floor,” said Jaxon, 13.

“I can see people, but I can’t see many facial expressions, and it’s hard for me to see things very far away.”

His 10-year-old brother Jeren, who has the same visual impairment, describes the condition as “a camera without film.”

“A lot of things I do, my parents have to help me,” Jaxon said. “But I like to joke about it a lot, really. I don’t see it as a bad thing.”

Yes, there are times when Jaxon wishes he had full vision, but he tends to look on the bright side.

“I’m not going to be able to drive a car,” Jaxon said. “I’m not going to be able to play football or baseball with my friends — stuff like that. It can be upsetting at times, but a lot of my friends do track.”

When he was one year old, a doctor told Jaxon’s parents that he was completely blind and that he would never be able to read without brail, and he wouldn’t be able to move on his feet without using a cane. But his eyes eventually developed. He doesn’t see by vision, but by experiences.

“Fast forward to today, and Jaxon’s an avid reader, a high learner, is able to motor around in his environment,” Jaxon’s mother Jen said. “He has done just about everything any kid has done.”

“We’ve always told him his disability doesn’t define who he is. He’s a little kid that played T-ball. He’s a little kid that goes off the high dive. He does all those things, and when he says, ‘I want to try this,’ we figure out a way.”

Jaxon’s first love in sports is baseball. His father Justin — who, like Jen, has full vision — played college ball at Dakota State, then for over a decade in the amateur ranks. But after Jaxon played T-ball and then in the coach-pitched league, he was told it was unsafe to continue playing the sport, given his condition.

A few years later, Jaxon decided he wanted to get back into sports and compete for his school during the summer before seventh grade — this past summer.

The only two options even possible for the visually impaired are wrestling and running.

“I didn’t want to do wrestling,” Jaxon said. “But one of my best friends was going to do cross country. Well, cross country is running, and I don’t really need to catch anything or do much with my eyes, so I said, ‘Maybe I’ll try that.’”

There were two sticking points. One: He needed a guide runner to help him traverse the dips in elevation and other obstacles that come with running long distances.

The other: The SDHSAA, which sanctions school-sponsored middle school sports, did not allow assistance like guide runners. Up until this point, any blind teenager in South Dakota who wanted to compete in sports had to do so for, and at, the South Dakota School for the Blind in Aberdeen.

Jaxon was not interested in that option. He wanted to compete with the kids who had sight. His peers. His buddies.

Justin and Jen tracked down SDHSAA officials and then met with them. No visually impaired athlete had even attempted to compete in school-sanctioned sports in the state’s history. Or, not any athlete they knew of.

The Scheffs convinced the SDHSAA to establish a rule that allowed a guide runner. Jaxon was a part of the plea.

“We do not advocate for him first,” Jen said. “Our kids advocate for their own needs first, and then, we support them, knowing that, in this world, they’re going to have to do that on their own, vision-wise.”

Now allowed to go full-bore, Jaxon was off and running, literally.

“He absolutely fell in love with the feel of running — the wind through your hair, no stress. And that guide experience was super important.”

Jaxon trained in the summer with his cousin Ben Wabersich, who as a seventh-grader last season set a school record for both the mile and two-mile runs for MCM. But for competition, Jaxon needed someone else, since his cousin competed on his own.

“Everything we learned about guiding was just (by reading) on the internet,” Jen said. “We had no clue what we were doing and (Ben) would just guide by his words. They weren’t tethered (by a rope that connected their bodies). Once we started the search for a guide in cross country, it was word-of-mouth and social media, and we happened to find a bunch of different guides who would fill in because it’s hard to give up that time commitment, especially when you have a full-time job.”

The cross country season went well for Jaxon, as he placed in every event. It fueled his fire to go out for track and compete in long-distance running.

In the months between those seasons, Justin and Jen again searched far and wide to find a primary, consistent guide runner. A Facebook post from Jen spread like wildfire. MCM’s activities director Jeff Heisinger also reached out to plenty of contacts in South Dakota running community.

Eventually, a senior cross country and track runner at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell emerged. The school’s track coach had seen Jen’s Facebook link and called Layne Lewis to see if he was interested.

DWU had recently pulled Lewis’s scholarship for his senior season because his family’s medical insurance had been dropped by the insurance company. The school did not want to take the risk of Lewis getting injured and not having coverage.

The world gave the 23-year-old a lemon, so Lewis decided to make lemonade. Instead of rounding a long and fulfilling career of his own, he now takes the 70-mile round-trip drive from Mitchell almost every day to help start someone else’s running journey.

“I thought it’d be a great opportunity to be a guide runner with a younger kid and influence him, and have fun with him,” said the soft-spoken Lewis on Monday. “I’ve always wanted to inspire kids.”

The two met just three weeks ago at the start of practice. Lewis said it took some time for the partners to get used to being almost literally attached at the hip, with that tethering rope separating the two runners by only a few inches.

“One of the challenges was we pull each other,” Lewis said. “I have to stay right next to him. I can’t go out. I can’t go in (or I’ll) trip him. I can’t be behind him, and I can’t be in front of him. I have to be right next to him, so I really have to focus on where he is at on the track, or when we’re running around to keep him from getting injured and tripping.”

Just as important is verbal communication. Lewis has to warn Jaxon of any upcoming obstacles, like potholes or curbs.

“Once we got connected more, we sort of bonded, so we knew what we needed to do.”

In most cases, one would assume the 13-year-old would be the shy person of the two. But instead, it was Jaxon — whose mom describes him as “quite the character” with a “great sense of humor” — making the reserved 23-year-old Lewis feel more comfortable.

“He likes giving hugs,” Lewis said. “He’s very communicative, very funny, very outgoing.”

”When we are running in practice together, we like to talk a lot,” Jaxon said. “We talk to each other about what we did that day or that weekend. And, he’s definitely a good guide runner.”

The two had just 21 days to get to know each other and to practice for Jaxon’s first meet, which came on Monday. Piling on to that challenge was the maniacal Upper Midwest weather that kept snow and ice on the school’s home track in Salem, to the point where only one lane on the entire track was available until it was finally cleared for Monday’s meet.

That’s right. A blind 13-year-old runner and his guide had not yet actually run on the surface they would be competing for the first time. Practice was relegated to country roads and streets, and that was only on the days Mother Nature permitted.

Somehow, every practice, the duo managed to keep Jaxon upright every time. Not one trip. But that didn’t make things feel any easier for Monday’s competition.

”Right now, I have a lot of nervous energy,” Jaxon said before the first of his two races, the 1600-meter (one mile) run. “So, we’ll see how this goes.”

Lewis was afraid of screwing up, too — of that first trip coming in competition, with plenty of eyeballs on both of them, including a regional TV news operation’s camera.

But they communicated frequently before and during the race to offset those worries.

“You got to tell me what pace to go at, then tell me when to slow down a little bit. Keep me on pace if I start slowing down,” Jaxon told Lewis as they warmed up.

“Don’t think about that paint,” Lewis said halfway through the race. “Two laps to go.”

His mom said two of Jaxon’s goals for Monday were to not fall down and not finish last.

Missions accomplished. He stayed upright and finished in less than eight minutes — another goal. And he placed third out of five competitors, earning a medal in the mile run.

Check that... they finished third... and then repeated the feat about an hour later in the half-mile.

”Layne helps us a lot,” said Person, the MCM coach. “It’s a team effort in helping him do what he does. But, I think Jaxon is the rock star.”

Jaxon was understandably worn out after the mile run, and he was analytical about how he performed.

“It went pretty good,” Jaxon said. “I feel like at the beginning, I went a little too fast right away. I could have gone a little bit slower to have a little bit of energy for the rest.

“At the end, my eyes started to get a little bit weird, and I started to have a little bit of a headache at the end, and maybe next meet, I could go a little bit faster. I think the nervousness had a lot to do with the headache. I feel like I just need to push myself a little bit more.”

Layne concurred.

“He did pretty good for his first track meet,” Layne said. “He just has to get over the mindset of being hurt when you’re running.”

The assessment sounded like that of any other runner, and it could almost make someone forget the history Jaxon had made.

It was not lost on his mother.

“I’m so proud of him for taking these risks,” Jen said. “It’s huge to have to trust someone to be your eyes, and to be willing to know, ‘Hey, I might not be the best at this right now, but I’m not going to give up and I’m going to work hard.’”

And she hopes that other visually impaired young people and their families will learn of Jaxon’s story and be inspired to play sports or join other activities that were once thought of impossible for the blind, or relegated only to competition against other blind competitors.

“As a mom and as a teacher, it’s so important for our kids to be involved and be accepted and feel like they belong,” Jen said. “And, so, I feel like it’s up to all of us, then, to adapt activities so everybody can participate and feel that sense. We know that when you’re involved in sports and other extracurricular activities, that’s an important part of who you are. Plus, the experience of success and failure. If you practice these skills all along the way, when life hits you hard, you’ll have the skills you need to not give up.”

Jaxon’s participation goes well beyond just running and making state history. He speaks in front of audiences of college students about overcoming his disadvantage and has been a speaker for the Children’s Miracle Network, promoting social inclusiveness and giving back.

He wants to go to college, and he wants to be a lawyer. He wants to spread this message: ”If you have a disability, just know that there are ways for you to do sports and be like other kids,” Jaxon said.

