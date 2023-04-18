Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mitchell Tech breaks ground on $10 million ag diesel power building

Mitchell Technical College is close to having all of its programs on one campus with Tuesday’s...
Mitchell Technical College is close to having all of its programs on one campus with Tuesday’s groundbreaking of an ag power diesel building.(Mitchell Technical College)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mitchell Technical College is close to having all of its programs on one campus with Tuesday’s groundbreaking of an ag power diesel building.

The building will feature ag power and light truck labs, which means the 7,270-square-foot light truck lab building located at 115 Pepsi Street will be sold once the new building is completed.

“Getting everything back on our campus is long overdue,” Mitchell Tech President Wilson said. “It will enhance the students’ experience by allowing for connection with peers and instructors across the campus without losing midday time to commute across town.”

The diesel power program offers two associate degrees. Students learn foundational diesel mechanics in their first year and then choose to specialize in either ag equipment or light trucks.

“We need to have mechanics who can support growing industry needs,” MTC Diesel Power Instructor Joel Rassel said. “Right now, there are far more jobs than graduates. This expansion will give us the space we need to grow the program, introduce students to more equipment and work-based scenarios under one roof and provide them with the skillset they need to succeed in industry.”

McGough Construction of Sioux Falls will lead the project, and Puetz Design + Build is the architect, according to the school.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Sioux Falls woman receives additional charges while incarcerated
Brookings County fatal crash details released
Avera President and CEO Bob Sutton is stepping down from his roles because of a medical...
Avera announces leadership change
The dog has been taken in by Almost Home Canine Rescue.
Madison man receives felony charge for animal cruelty
File Graphic
Two dead after police confrontation in west-central Minnesota

Latest News

Two students participate in the 2018 Media Camp.
Apply for the 2023 Dakota News Now Media Camp
Former U.S. Attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has died.
South Dakota Democratic Party Chair Randy Seiler dies
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
Lincoln Tilus and his grandpa Dan Tilus picking up trash along the Big Sioux River at Sertoma...
Big Sioux River cleanup happening on Earth Day