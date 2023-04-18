Mitchell Tech breaks ground on $10 million ag diesel power building

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mitchell Technical College is close to having all of its programs on one campus with Tuesday’s groundbreaking of an ag power diesel building.

The building will feature ag power and light truck labs, which means the 7,270-square-foot light truck lab building located at 115 Pepsi Street will be sold once the new building is completed.

“Getting everything back on our campus is long overdue,” Mitchell Tech President Wilson said. “It will enhance the students’ experience by allowing for connection with peers and instructors across the campus without losing midday time to commute across town.”

The diesel power program offers two associate degrees. Students learn foundational diesel mechanics in their first year and then choose to specialize in either ag equipment or light trucks.

“We need to have mechanics who can support growing industry needs,” MTC Diesel Power Instructor Joel Rassel said. “Right now, there are far more jobs than graduates. This expansion will give us the space we need to grow the program, introduce students to more equipment and work-based scenarios under one roof and provide them with the skillset they need to succeed in industry.”

McGough Construction of Sioux Falls will lead the project, and Puetz Design + Build is the architect, according to the school.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.