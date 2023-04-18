Mustangs stampede to sweep of Marauders

MANDAN, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chase McDaniel smacked two home runs and finished with four RBIs, while Keenan Wenzel added four hits, to pace Southwest Minnesota State to a 10-7 victory over the University of Mary on Monday and complete a three-game sweep in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball at Mandan Municipal Ballpark.

SMSU, which has now swept three-games series from Wayne State, Upper Iowa and UMary, improves to 18-10 overall, 10-8 NSIC. The Mustangs will now return to Marshall for their first home games of the season on Wednesday with a 1:30 p.m. doubleheader with Minnesota State at Legion Field.

SMSU finished Monday’s game with 18 hits and completed the three-game series with 43 base hits. The Mustangs finished with four home runs on Monday with Max Kalenberg hitting his first long ball of the season, while Robbie Smith hammered a three-run homer.

McDaniel closed the game with three hits with teammate Owen Latendresse also cracking out three hits and securing the game with a two-out save. Kalenberg and Jason Haase both had two hits to help the offense with Smith, McDaniel and Caleb Gardow each scoring a pair of runs.

Mustang starting pitcher Kolby Kiser improved to 2-1 on the season with six solid innings recording seven strikeouts, while allowing four runs on six hits and two walks.

SMSU opened a scoreless game with a five-run second inning to build an early lead for the third straight game. With one out, Latendresse doubled and later scored on an infield single by Kalenberg. With two outs, Wenzel singled and was followed by an RBI double by Gardow to score the second run of the game. Moments later, Smith drilled a three-run shot over the left field fence to push the margin to 5-0.

The lead grew to 6-0 in the third as Kalenberg belted his first home run of the season.

UMary hits its own solo home run in the bottom of the third, but SMSU had a big answer in the top of the fourth with McDaniel crushing a three-run blast down the right field line to make the score 9-1.

The Marauders would hit a two-run homer and add an RBI single in the fifth to trim the deficit to 9-4. UMary added a run in the seventh with a single and taking advantage of two walks and a hit by pitch to make the score 9-5. UMary had a chance to cut further in to the SMSU advantage, but Mustang pitcher Kobe Lovell, the second of two relievers in the inning, coaxed a ground out with the bases loaded to keep a four-run lead.

The Mustangs would pick the run back up in the eighth as McDaniel hit his fourth homer of the season and his second of the game to push the lead to 10-5.

The Marauders put together a two-out rally in the eighth using two walks, a hit by pitch and a wild pitch to score one run, but Lovell again closed the threat leaving two runners on base with a strikeout.

Lovell started the ninth inning, but with one out, a single and double pushed across a run to make the score 10-7 and summoned Latendresse to make his first pitching appearance of the season. The right-hander closed the game and earned his first career save with a ground out and fly out.

SMSU has racked up 16 or more hits in four of its last seven games.

