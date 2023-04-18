Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota Democratic Party Chair Randy Seiler dies

Former U.S. Attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has died.
Former U.S. Attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has died.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former U.S. Attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has died.

Seiler had been hospitalized since Thursday, after suffering a heart attack.

According to a Facebook post from his wife, Wanda, Seiler collapsed during a run at the Oahe Dam in Pierre last week.

Seiler served as the 41st United States Attorney for the District of South Dakota from 2015 until 2017.

In 2018, Seiler ran for South Dakota Attorney General as the Democratic nominee. He was defeated by Republican Jason Ravnsborg.

In 2019, Seiler was elected as the vice chair of the South Dakota Democratic Party. He became chairman in 2019.

Seiler previously served as a member of the Fort Pierre city council.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda, and four children.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Sioux Falls woman receives additional charges while incarcerated
Brookings County fatal crash details released
Avera President and CEO Bob Sutton is stepping down from his roles because of a medical...
Avera announces leadership change
File Graphic
Two dead after police confrontation in west-central Minnesota
The South Dakota Board of Education Standards voted 5 to 2 to adopt new social studies...
South Dakota Board of Education Standards pulls new social studies standards across finish line

Latest News

Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
Lincoln Tilus and his grandpa Dan Tilus picking up trash along the Big Sioux River at Sertoma...
Big Sioux River cleanup happening on Earth Day
The dog has been taken in by Almost Home Canine Rescue.
Madison man receives felony charge for animal cruelty
A seventh-grader made South Dakota history on Monday. Again.
Meet South Dakota’s first-ever known blind athlete to compete in state-sanctioned event