Warmer and Breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re tracking a storm system to slowly move into the region through the rest of today. Before it arrives, temperatures will be warming back up into the 60s and 70s across the area. Overnight, showers and even some thunderstorms will develop. In the southeastern parts of the area, there is a Marginal Risk for severe weather. This is a level 1 out of 5 on the severe scale meaning an isolated storm or two may become severe. Watch out for some small hail and strong wind gusts!

Additional isolated showers and storms are on the way for Wednesday with better chances the further south and east that you go. We’ll begin to cool down as yet another strong cold front moves through. This will cause our temperatures to fall to the 50s by Thursday and even the 40s by Friday with some isolated shower chances continuing through the rest of the week.

This upcoming weekend isn’t looking warm whatsoever as highs remain in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.