The air quality in Sioux Falls is getting worse

American Lung Association logo (PRNewsfoto/American Lung Association)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to an American Lung Association report, particle pollution in Sioux Falls got worse this past year.

The Lung Association’s 24th annual “State of the Air” report grades Americans’ exposure to unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone air pollution, annual particle pollution and short-term spikes in particle pollution over a three-year period. This year’s report covers 2019-2021.

Sioux Falls’ short-term particle pollution got worse in this year’s report, which means there were more unhealthy days. The area had appeared on the cleanest cities list for particle pollution in the 2022 report with no unhealthy days, but is now ranked 59th worst for short-term particle pollution.

Minnehaha County received a “C” grade for short-term particle pollution. Western wildfires in 2021 played a part in the worsening grade as particles reached far across the nation and impacted air quality.

”As we can see from this year’s report data, there is still work to be done in Sioux Falls to improve our air quality,” said Molly Collins, Advocacy Director for the Lung Association. “Even one poor air quality day is one too many for our residents at highest risk, such as children, older adults, individuals who are pregnant and those living with chronic disease. That’s why we are calling on lawmakers at the local, state, and federal levels to take action to ensure that everyone has clean air to breathe.”

Compared to the 2022 report, Sioux Falls experienced fewer unhealthy days of high ozone in the 2023 report. “State of the Air” ranked Sioux Falls as the 111th most polluted city for ozone pollution, which is better compared to its ranking of 84th in 2022. Minnehaha County received a “B” grade for ozone pollution, better than the “C” grade last year.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

