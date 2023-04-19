Big Sky-Summit Challenge starts next season in college basketball for 3 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Area college basketball fans will be thrilled with today’s news. Big time conference like the ACC and Big Ten have been doing this for years and now the Summit and Big Sky are following suit.

In an effort to provide their teams with more high-caliber non-conference men’s and women’s basketball games, the Big Sky Conference and the Summit League have announced a three-year challenge series that will start during the 2023-24 campaign.

These contests will be part of the officially titled Big Sky – Summit Challenge. Each men’s and women’s team will play one home and one road game against two opponents from the other conference in each of the next three seasons.

This upcoming season, the challenge will take place on January 3 and 6, 2024. For the Summit League, this means the conference games originally scheduled for this week will be played before Christmas on a variety of different dates that fit each team’s schedule.

The match-ups will be determined annually using data from past seasons NET rankings and regular-season conference finishes, along with consideration for the prior season match-ups.

