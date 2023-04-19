Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Big Sky-Summit Challenge starts next season in college basketball for 3 years

3 years of more top Division 1 games to watch at SDSU and USD
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Area college basketball fans will be thrilled with today’s news. Big time conference like the ACC and Big Ten have been doing this for years and now the Summit and Big Sky are following suit.

In an effort to provide their teams with more high-caliber non-conference men’s and women’s basketball games, the Big Sky Conference and the Summit League have announced a three-year challenge series that will start during the 2023-24 campaign.

These contests will be part of the officially titled Big Sky – Summit Challenge. Each men’s and women’s team will play one home and one road game against two opponents from the other conference in each of the next three seasons.

This upcoming season, the challenge will take place on January 3 and 6, 2024. For the Summit League, this means the conference games originally scheduled for this week will be played before Christmas on a variety of different dates that fit each team’s schedule.

The match-ups will be determined annually using data from past seasons NET rankings and regular-season conference finishes, along with consideration for the prior season match-ups.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Sioux Falls woman receives additional charges while incarcerated
Brookings County fatal crash details released
The dog has been taken in by Almost Home Canine Rescue.
Madison man receives felony charge for animal cruelty
Jaxon Scheff has broken barriers and formed a strong bond with his guide runner, a...
Teen becomes first blind track runner in South Dakota
Avera President and CEO Bob Sutton is stepping down from his roles because of a medical...
Avera announces leadership change

Latest News

Busy night at Aspen Park in Brandon with highlights from 3 Lynx games in baseball and softball
Busy night on the baseball and softball diamonds of Brandon Valley, highlights of 3 Lynx games
SDSU baseball team outslugs Northwestern 19-11 in home opener at Huether Field
11-run inning powers SDSU to 19-11 win over Northwestern in baseball slugfest
Dakota State wins for 22nd time in 23 games in home opener over DWU 16-2
Dakota State baseball team keeps rolling with 16-2 win over DWU in home opener
SDSU baseball team outslugs Northwestern 19-11 in home opener at Huether Field
SDSU baseball team scores 11 in 4th inning and outslugs Northwestern 19-11