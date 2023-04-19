Avera Medical Minute
Busy night on the baseball and softball diamonds of Brandon Valley, highlights of 3 Lynx games

Baseball team splits and softball team makes big rally to win
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Aspen park in Brandon was a busy place Tuesday night.

In the first game of the night in HS Baseball Mason Riley made a HR-robbing catch for Jefferson and the Cavs took the early lead on Cohen Henry’s 2-run double. But the Lynx took command after that scoring 13 of the game’s final 14 runs as Ryland Carroll had a 2-run double and Daniel Buteyn had a 2-run single to take the lead for good in a 13-3 win.

Over at the softball diamond the O’Gorman Knights pounded out 21 base hits and took an 8-3 lead when Ava Tobinv(4 RBI’s) and Karsten Schlimgen (4 hits) each plated a pair of runs. But Danielle Schoby HR’d and knocked in 4 runs as the Lynx roared back to tie the game and win it 12-11 in extra innings in a wild game.

In the second baseball game of the night it was all about Bryce Ronken of Washington who gave up 1 hit and fanned 12 Brandon Valley hitters in a dominant 8-0 complete game shutout victory for the Warriors. Myles Rees had a run scoring single in the 3rd for the game-winning RBI.

