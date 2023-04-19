Avera Medical Minute
City of SF discusses safety of public parking facilities

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A New York City parking garage collapsed in lower Manhattan killing one and injuring five others yesterday.

While the cause remains under investigation, the city of Sioux Falls says it works to stay on top of parking garages whether old or new.

The New York City Department of Buildings Records showed that the parking garage that collapsed in lower Manhattan Tuesday had six open building violations, three of which were classified as hazardous.

Public Parking Facilities Manager for the city of Sioux Falls, Matt Nelson, says the city works to follow these different codes.

“Depending on the age of the facility the codes that we built may change slightly. We do meet code requirements and our expectations are all proactive at this point where we do them voluntarily just to make sure we are safe and keep them safe for our citizens,” said Matt Nelson, SF Public Parking Facilities Manager

Discussing the process.

“We do an inspection program that we started over a decade ago. They are inspected by a professional engineer that specializes in parking ramps. Every year they do a walk-through facility review annually and with every five years we do an in-depth or destructive testing,” said Nelson.

Safety and longevity are also considered during the design process.

“All of our facilities are cast in place ramps which are the longest durability type of facility, they will last the longest and the heaviest built, they’re also expensive but they have lower maintenance cost in the long run,” said Nelson.

He says weather conditions also play a significant role.

“We’re also probably built to a little higher standard here just planning for the weather and the snow conditions that we experience so that’s something we consider in our design and building of facilities,” said Nelson.

Also focusing on the age of different parking ramps in the city.

“Depending on the type of construction on a facility we are looking at fifty to seventy-five years as a planning factor. We can adjust that as needed over the years, but we plan for that. When we took the river ramp down it, it was fifty years old, at the end of its usable life, and we took it down. There were some maintenance concerns, so we took that up and that is when we build a new facility to replace,” said Nelson.

Nelson says the city will continue to monitor different parking garages whether old or new to ensure safety.

