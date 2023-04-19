Construction pushes Pierre-Fort Pierre bridge to one lane

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As construction on the bridge between Pierre and Fort Pierre picks up, the time it takes to get across the bridge will increase.

Traffic going both east and west on the bridge will be limited to one lane for the remainder of the construction season, and workers on the ground will be focused on modifying traffic signals, paving and building earth walls to create the new road on.

”This construction season, we will be going to two way traffic in the east bound lane. There is going to be multiple facets of construction going on, the first will start in the Fort Pierre intersection. As far as the work there, we will modify the traffic signals there and that is going to necessitate the travel being in the east bound lanes (out of the west bound lane),” said Dean VanDeWiele, SD Department of Transportation Pierre regional manager.

But without closing lanes, it would be nearly impossible to allow the project to proceed. The old bridge and new bridge are being built only ten feet apart, meaning that crossover between construction and commute was inevitable.

”Theyre going to be building this mechanically stabilized wall, so this is going to retain the earth, and the road is going to be right here,” said VanDeWiele. “So in a matter of weeks we are going to be seeing this enbankment, road being built, and this wall coming in.”

And with the closed lanes, more workers and equipment will be on the road, and officials are urging extra attention and caution when crossing.

”This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week, wouldn’t it be great to go through a construction season without an accident in a Work Zone?” said VanDeWiele.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.