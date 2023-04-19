Dog thought to have died in North Sioux City fire found alive in rubble

UPDATE

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Two people were briefly hospitalized after an overnight fire damaged several homes in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

But the more miraculous story might be the survival of one family’s dog, a pit bull mix named Lola, who survived an explosive fire and was discovered in the rubble Wednesday morning.

One North Sioux City police officer described the scene Tuesday night, and Wednesday morning as a “warzone.” A fire, accelerated by automobile paint and aerosols, sent explosions and flames across several homes. Somehow, Lola, at one time presumed dead in the fire, was found alive the in the rubble.

“We found out today that it did survive,” said North Sioux City Fire Chief Bill Pappas. “We went down into the home and got it out of the basement.”

This photo shows the dog that was found alive after a North Sioux City fire. At first, authorities thought the dog had died in the fire. But later in the day authorities found the dog inside the basement of the first building that caught fire. (North Sioux City Fire Department)

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Pappas said the two people who were taken to the hospital are now being housed by the Red Cross.

The initial fire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at 801 Campbell Street. Firefighters from North Sioux and Sergeant Bluff, Iowa responded, with operations stretching into Wednesday morning.

Pappas said his number one tip is to make sure your home has working smoke detectors. In this case, he said the residents were actually downstairs when the fire started and they didn’t realize the fire had begun until they heard the noise of the blaze above them.

“The amount of flammable material that was around the house, we had a lot of flammable liquids exploding, like paint products and things like that,” said Pappas.

Ultimately, two homes were destroyed, while at least two others suffered damage to their exteriors and possible water damage from the departments’ attempts to put the fire out.

