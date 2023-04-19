Avera Medical Minute
Faith Temple Food Giveaway holds fundraising gala

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Faith Temple Food Giveaway will hold its second annual fundraising gala next Tuesday.

Over 1,000 families in Sioux Falls benefit from the Faith Temple Food Giveaway offered every Friday at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

To help make sure this program can continue to provide emergency food supplies to families in need, the Faith Temple Food Giveaway is having a fundraising dinner and concert at The District, hosted by Sharing the Table.

The event will take place on April 25 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The night includes a gourmet meal and a private concert by Shaun Johnson (of TONIC SOL FA) & His Big Band Experience, along with auctions and prizes.

For tickets, visit sharingthetable.org.

