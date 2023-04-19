Grassroots group petitioning for open primaries in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s been an effort to change the primary voting process in South Dakota, and a group called “South Dakota Open Primaries” is looking to launch a petition drive.

Those behind the effort say they want to adopt “open” primary elections in the state where all South Dakota voters, regardless of party affiliation, will be eligible to vote in a primary election.

“I can’t think of a more important right for South Dakotans than the right to vote, and it seems wrong to me that independents don’t get the right to participate in the primary elections that their tax dollars pay for,” said the group’s chairman, Joe Kirby.

The goal is to get the issue on the 2024 ballot. On Wednesday, Kirby was the first signature to support the constitutional amendment.

Volunteers plan to visit South Dakota counties to collect the thousands of needed signatures to submit to the Secretary of State’s office.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.