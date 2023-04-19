Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Grassroots group petitioning for open primaries in South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s been an effort to change the primary voting process in South Dakota, and a group called “South Dakota Open Primaries” is looking to launch a petition drive.

Those behind the effort say they want to adopt “open” primary elections in the state where all South Dakota voters, regardless of party affiliation, will be eligible to vote in a primary election.

“I can’t think of a more important right for South Dakotans than the right to vote, and it seems wrong to me that independents don’t get the right to participate in the primary elections that their tax dollars pay for,” said the group’s chairman, Joe Kirby.

The goal is to get the issue on the 2024 ballot. On Wednesday, Kirby was the first signature to support the constitutional amendment.

Volunteers plan to visit South Dakota counties to collect the thousands of needed signatures to submit to the Secretary of State’s office.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dog has been taken in by Almost Home Canine Rescue.
Madison man receives felony charge for animal cruelty
Jaxon Scheff has broken barriers and formed a strong bond with his guide runner, a...
Teen becomes first blind track runner in South Dakota
Cocco’s Pizza delivery driver Tyler Morrell tripped a suspect involved in a high-speed chase,...
WATCH: Pizza delivery driver trips suspect, leading to arrest
Police: Sioux Falls woman receives additional charges while incarcerated
Former US attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has died.
South Dakota Democratic Party Chair Randy Seiler dies

Latest News

Sonia Sotomayor student Annika Kimber won the 2023 “Work Zone Awareness” billboard artwork...
Sonia Sotomayor student has art turned into billboard
South Dakota History Conference set for Friday and Saturday
South Dakota History Conference set for Friday and Saturday
The annual South Dakota History Conference is set for this weekend in Pierre at the Ramkota...
South Dakota History Conference set for Friday and Saturday
There’s been an effort to change the primary voting process in South Dakota, and a group called...
Grassroots group petitioning for open primaries in South Dakota