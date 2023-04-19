Avera Medical Minute
Helpline Center hosts annual volunteerism awards banquet

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Helpline Center celebrated the contributions of local volunteers on Wednesday as a part of National Volunteer Week.

The non-profit hosted its annual Spirit of Volunteerism Awards event at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The organization received a record number of honorees this year at 143. The Helpline Center also serves as a connection point for people looking for ways to help the community.

“We’re here to connect people who want volunteer opportunities,” said Susie Ryks, the Helpline Center VP of Community Development. “We do appreciation, we do promotion of volunteering in the community and help those non-profits know how to manage volunteers so they can continue to grow their programs.”

According to a study from the US Census, South Dakota ranks 6th in the nation, with 34 percent of the population engaged in volunteering.

