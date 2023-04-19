Mickelson plane crash remembered on 30th anniversary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today marks 30 years since Gov. George Mickelson and seven others died in a plane crash near Dubuque, Iowa.

Ten years ago, then Gov. Dennis Daugaard declared the 20th anniversary of the event a Day of Remembrance to honor Mickelson and the others who passed away.

Revisit previous Dakota News Now stories about the tragic event below.

Here is a conversation with Mickelson’s children from the 20th anniversary: Mickelson Plane Crash 20th Anniversary.

Here is a story from 2018 marking the 25th anniversary of the crash: Community remembers Gov. Mickelson after plane crash anniversary.

