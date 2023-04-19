NWS discusses importance of severe weather alerts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Over the weekend different National Weather Service accounts announced that Twitter removed their API access.

This would hinder the amount of severe weather alerts the National Weather Service would be able to send out to subscribers.

Lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, Todd Heitkamp discussed the importance of apps and social media during severe storm events.

“People are such mobile entities I mean they’re always going wherever their life takes them and so we need to reach those people in those different moments where most people have their cell phone with them,” said Todd Heitkamp, NWS Sioux Falls Meteorologist.

Highlighting the urgency of people receiving timely alerts.

“The mission of the weather service is to issue the warnings to save lives and property and the way we get that information out to people are through those severe thunders storm warnings or tornado warnings, and we issue them whenever it’s necessary,” said Heitkamp.

Dakota News Now Meteorologist Tyler Roney discussed how crucial alerts can be when a severe weather event is expected.

“This new policy that Twitter is going to be implementing is limiting the number of automated tweets that can get sent out in a twenty-four-hour period and during an active severe weather event you can easily send out fifty to one hundred to two hundred plus during a given event. So, what is going to be the issue with this new policy is that suddenly limits these accounts from tweeting anything past fifty I believe is the current limit that they have now implemented,” said Tyler Roney, DNN meteorologist.

Giving alternative ways people can access weather alerts.

“It sounds outdated but it’s really not to have a weather radio, that’s one really important and reliable source and also just other forms of looking on the National Weather Service’s website obviously watching us on Dakota News Now are just a handful of really good options to make sure that you do get those timely warnings,” said Roney.

Heitkamp urging people to make sure their alerts are set up prior to severe weather.

“Hopefully people start the planning process before we issue a warning that they hear that there’s severe thunderstorms possible and then they start making sure that all those methods that we talked about are available to them or their family members in case their mom or dad are at work,” said Heitkamp.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.