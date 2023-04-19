Avera Medical Minute
Operation Hope ‘changing the trajectory of lives forever’

Councilor Marshall Selberg led the initiative to establish a mental health resource called...
Councilor Marshall Selberg led the initiative to establish a mental health resource called Operation Hope after recognizing that people need monetary assistance for needs like medication, transportation, counseling and short-term housing.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls program that launched in mid-January has already been able to help numerous individuals seeking help with their mental health receive financial assistance.

Councilor Marshall Selberg led the initiative to establish a mental health resource called Operation Hope after recognizing that people need monetary assistance for needs like medication, transportation, counseling and short-term housing.

The Link was the first partner for the program. Then the Helpline Center, Avera, and Sanford came on.

Alicia Collura, chief of clinical health services for the city, said that any Sioux Falls resident with behavioral health, mental health, or substance abuse needs can receive financial assistance from Operation Hope for their initial visits with these community partners.

Helpline Center CEO Janet Kittams said the 988 hotline is for those struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues. Callers often bring up barriers like not being able to afford a mental health provider.

Kittams said it has been a great relief to be able to offer individuals the option of receiving support through Operation Hope.

Thomas Otten, assistant vice president for Avera Behavioral Health, noted that 15 million people in the nation suffer from alcohol addiction, and less than 8% receive treatment.

“Operation Hope is changing the trajectory of lives forever,” Otten said.

Ann Hamilton, director of behavioral health services at Sanford Health, stated that transportation and medical costs are two of the biggest barriers patients experience when seeking medical care.

“We want people to know it’s okay to not be okay,” said Hamilton.

So far, 16 individuals have been helped through the 988 hotline, and 150 have been served at The Link through this fund.

