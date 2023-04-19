Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Orange City Tulip Festival to feature 23 artists from 6 states

Photography by Daron Krueger of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is among the works for sale during...
Photography by Daron Krueger of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is among the works for sale during ArtBurst, scheduled for May 19 and 20 during the Orange City Tulip Festival.(Daron Krueger)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Tulip Festival in May will highlight and sell the work of 23 regional artists as part of a two-day art fair.

The ArtBurst fair will happen at the Sioux County Courthouse on May 19 and 20 during the annual Orange City Tulip Festival.

The fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Admission is free to the public.

The show will include paintings, prints, jewelry, pottery, mixed media, metalwork, stained glass, photography, and textiles and fibers.

For a complete listing of artists, visit octulipfestival.com/artburst.

“I’m excited for people to see the talent that will be on display and to find the perfect piece for their home, office or garden,” says Anita Cirulis, chair of the ArtBurst committee. “Nearly half of this year’s artists are new to ArtBurst, and there’s a wide variety of artwork that will be available to enjoy and purchase.”

Jake Van Wyk of Ireton will jury the show. Best-of-show cash prizes will be awarded for two-dimensional and three-dimensional work.

Van Wyk is a Dordt University professor emeritus of art. His work has been featured in regional art exhibits, national competitions, and multiple one-person shows.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dog has been taken in by Almost Home Canine Rescue.
Madison man receives felony charge for animal cruelty
Jaxon Scheff has broken barriers and formed a strong bond with his guide runner, a...
Teen becomes first blind track runner in South Dakota
Cocco’s Pizza delivery driver Tyler Morrell tripped a suspect involved in a high-speed chase,...
WATCH: Pizza delivery driver trips suspect, leading to arrest
Police: Sioux Falls woman receives additional charges while incarcerated
Former US attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has died.
South Dakota Democratic Party Chair Randy Seiler dies

Latest News

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Supreme Court temporarily extends access to abortion pill
25th anniversary of Mickelson plane crash (2018)
25th anniversary of Mickelson crash
Today marks 30 years since Gov. George Mickelson and seven others died in a plane crash.
Mickelson plane crash remembered on 30th anniversary
Councilor Marshall Selberg led the initiative to establish a mental health resource called...
Operation Hope ‘changing the trajectory of lives forever’