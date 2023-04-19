The Premiere Playhouse presents ‘Cinderella’ at the Orpheum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Managing Artistic Director Oliver Mayes and actors Katelyn Walsh and Patrick Simonsen joined Dakota News Now to discuss “Cinderella” opening tomorrow.

The musical runs this weekend and next (April 20-23 and April 27-30) at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls.

Tickets can be purchased here: Rodger’s & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

Katelyn Walsh and Patrick Simonsen in The Premiere Playhouse production of "Cinderella" (The Premiere Playhouse)

Also, be sure to check out The Premiere Playhouse’s recently-announced season 21, featuring “The Little Mermaid,” “A Christmas Carol,” “The Premiere Premieres,” “The Glass Menagerie,” “Oklahoma” and “Hair.”

The Premiere Playhouse's season 21 shows (The Premiere Playhouse)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.