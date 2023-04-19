The Premiere Playhouse presents ‘Cinderella’ at the Orpheum
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Managing Artistic Director Oliver Mayes and actors Katelyn Walsh and Patrick Simonsen joined Dakota News Now to discuss “Cinderella” opening tomorrow.
The musical runs this weekend and next (April 20-23 and April 27-30) at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls.
Tickets can be purchased here: Rodger’s & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.
Also, be sure to check out The Premiere Playhouse’s recently-announced season 21, featuring “The Little Mermaid,” “A Christmas Carol,” “The Premiere Premieres,” “The Glass Menagerie,” “Oklahoma” and “Hair.”
