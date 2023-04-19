Showers, Thunderstorms this Morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Showers and some thunderstorms will continue to roll through the region this morning. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible at times with some stronger wind gusts. After the rain moves through this morning, we’ll stay mostly cloudy around most of the region with some sunshine out west. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Additional isolated showers and storms are on the way for Wednesday with better chances the further south and east that you go for tonight. We’ll begin to cool down as yet another strong cold front moves through. The wind is going to be ramping up as well in western South Dakota. This will cause our temperatures to fall to the 50s by Thursday and even the 40s by Friday with some isolated shower chances continuing through the rest of the week.

Speaking of Friday, due to cooler temperatures, there will be some snowflakes mixing in with some light rain showers similar to what we saw over parts of the region this past weekend. Snow accumulations aren’t expected. This will all lead to another cooler weekend with highs only in the 40s.

