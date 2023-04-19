Sioux Falls expanding residential zone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With Sioux Falls’ growing population, city officials have been tasked with making sure there is enough space for everyone to live, and they got a head start on that last night.

Roughly 150 acres of land in Sioux Falls are in the process of being rezoned to allow for more residential development in the city.

The Sioux Falls City Council approved several agenda items during their meeting last night that look to rezone land plots across the city.

Some of the biggest areas include a nearly 50-acre lot near 69th and Sycamore Ave. for residential and commercial development and more than 100 in far-eastern Sioux Falls for residential development.

These agenda items have a second reading on May 2 for final approval.

