Social studies standards opponents suggest teachers could leave

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After the South Dakota Board of Education Standards adopted new social studies standards Monday, districts and educators across the state will now have to grapple with them.

That work begins now for the educators who decide they do want to stay on board as South Dakota education advocacy groups are warning that the newly adopted social studies standards might push more teachers out of the profession.

At the meeting where the BOES adopted the controversial standards, the opponent testimony outweighed proponent testimony roughly 10 to one, but Secretary of Education Joe Graves says he doesn’t feel it was that clear cut against the standards.

“I have heard from a lot of educators who are definitely in favor of the standards. Because of the controversy, and because for the most part educators don’t like to be involved in controversy, they have just stayed silent,” said Graves.

The South Dakota Education Association was one of the organizations that testified against the new standards. They fear it could lead to less teachers in a field already stretched thin.

“They feel disrespected. They don’t feel heard. I think we will see some educators who are close to retirement, or looking at other fields to go into, we will see them go into that pretty quickly here,” said Loren Paul, the South Dakota Education Association President.

Graves said that educators were a valuable part of the input process, whether for or against the standards. While adopting the new standards will certainly prove to be a challenge, he wants to make it as streamlined as possible, starting this summer with instructional summits.

“We are going to have lots of speakers, lots of educators talking about how to teach these, reenactors, and a lot of fun events,” said Graves.

