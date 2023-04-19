Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sonia Sotomayor student has art turned into billboard

Sonia Sotomayor student Annika Kimber won the 2023 “Work Zone Awareness” billboard artwork...
Sonia Sotomayor student Annika Kimber won the 2023 “Work Zone Awareness” billboard artwork competition and her artwork now decorates a billboard on Interstate 29 near the 41st Street exit.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls student is receiving recognition for her artwork.

Sonia Sotomayor student Annika Kimber won the 2023 “Work Zone Awareness” billboard artwork competition and her artwork now decorates a billboard on Interstate 29 near the 41st Street exit.

Kimber also won a mini-billboard, $25 for her and $100 for her classroom.

National Workzone Awareness Week is this week.

Sonia Sotomayor student Annika Kimber won the 2023 “Work Zone Awareness” billboard artwork...
Sonia Sotomayor student Annika Kimber won the 2023 “Work Zone Awareness” billboard artwork competition and her artwork now decorates a billboard on Interstate 29 near the 41st Street exit.(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dog has been taken in by Almost Home Canine Rescue.
Madison man receives felony charge for animal cruelty
Jaxon Scheff has broken barriers and formed a strong bond with his guide runner, a...
Teen becomes first blind track runner in South Dakota
Cocco’s Pizza delivery driver Tyler Morrell tripped a suspect involved in a high-speed chase,...
WATCH: Pizza delivery driver trips suspect, leading to arrest
Police: Sioux Falls woman receives additional charges while incarcerated
Former US attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has died.
South Dakota Democratic Party Chair Randy Seiler dies

Latest News

The Faith Temple Food Giveaway will hold its second annual fundraising gala next Tuesday.
Faith Temple Food Giveaway holds fundraising gala
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Supreme Court temporarily extends access to abortion pill
Photography by Daron Krueger of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is among the works for sale during...
Orange City Tulip Festival to feature 23 artists from 6 states
25th anniversary of Mickelson plane crash (2018)
25th anniversary of Mickelson crash