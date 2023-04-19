Sonia Sotomayor student has art turned into billboard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls student is receiving recognition for her artwork.

Sonia Sotomayor student Annika Kimber won the 2023 “Work Zone Awareness” billboard artwork competition and her artwork now decorates a billboard on Interstate 29 near the 41st Street exit.

Kimber also won a mini-billboard, $25 for her and $100 for her classroom.

National Workzone Awareness Week is this week.

