Sonia Sotomayor student has art turned into billboard
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls student is receiving recognition for her artwork.
Sonia Sotomayor student Annika Kimber won the 2023 “Work Zone Awareness” billboard artwork competition and her artwork now decorates a billboard on Interstate 29 near the 41st Street exit.
Kimber also won a mini-billboard, $25 for her and $100 for her classroom.
National Workzone Awareness Week is this week.
