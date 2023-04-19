Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota History Conference set for Friday and Saturday

By Austin Goss
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual South Dakota History Conference is set for this weekend in Pierre at the Ramkota Event Center.

This year’s theme is “Great Faces, Great Places” and will pay tribute to some of the more notable people in state history and recognize their contributions to the state.

The event features speakers, discussions and vendors from across South Dakota, focusing on all different aspects of the state’s history.

“The theme is ‘Great Faces, Great Places,’ history makers in South Dakota,” said Katie Goss, preservation assistant for the Historical Society. “And we will have some awesome presentations on different South Dakota history-makers that have influenced our past over hundreds of years.”

Registration for the event will remain open through Friday.

