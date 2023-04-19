South Dakota Youth Activism hosts protest for transgender, reproductive rights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A protest hosted by South Dakota Youth Activism rallied in Van Eps Park in downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday. Organizers and participants protested to raise awareness for a number of issues, including transgender and reproductive rights, as well as gun safety laws.

“We want to let everyone know that these things are interconnected, and these are intersectional issues. That means we all have to be a part of it, and we all have to fight for multiple different things.” South Dakota Youth Activism Founder Elliott Morehead said.

Joined by state lawmakers and advocacy organizations, the group is asking for changes in the state to better protect the rights of all individuals, as well as share messages out about resources for those seeking help.

“My heart breaks for the trans-community here in South Dakota, who continue to be villified and used as a political pawn. I’m so sorry,” Rep. Kameron Nelson (D-Sioux Falls) said. “Whatever comes out of Pierre during the legislative session, please know that there are resources for you. And I hope you lean on the people that are here today.”

Those lawmakers promised to fight for those issues in Pierre, and fight to make South Dakota a place for all to live.

“The people of South Dakota deserve our best, and we’re there to be servants of them and their concerns, their issues, and their opportunities in life.” Rep. Linda Duba (D-Sioux Falls) said.

