‘100 Miles, 100 Days’ Mayor’s Fitness Challenge kicks off Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Mayor’s Fitness Challenge is starting this weekend, and Mayor Paul TenHaken joined Baylee in the studio to discuss how folks can get involved.

John Stiegelmeier, who just led the SDSU football team to a national championship victory, will be in attendance at the challenge kickoff on Saturday.

Participants can win prizes for completing the challenge and posting photos on social media with the hashtag #100Miles100DaysSF and are encouraged to keep track of their progress with a downloadable PDF tracker.

More information on the challenge can be found on the City of Sioux Falls website.

