Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

6-month-old killed in crash involving vehicle stolen by teens, police say

Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.(Annelisse Rivera via GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (Gray News) – A 6-month-old boy died after a crash involving a stolen vehicle Sunday evening.

Two teenagers are accused of stealing a Hyundai and crashing it into a pickup truck around 5 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department.

A 34-year-old woman who drove the pickup and three young passengers ranging in age from 6 months old to 15 years old were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Authorities said 6-month-old Cristian Uvidia was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, Cristian died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.

“He suffered from an impact that fractured his skull, causing his brain to swell and eventually kill him,” Annelisse Rivera wrote in a GoFundMe created to support the family with funeral and medical costs.

The teens from the Hyundai were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 14-year-old and 17-year-old boys were charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle in connection to the theft of the car.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school in north-central South Dakota will not be holding classes on Thursday after an unknown...
Herreid School closed Thursday due to intruder
A Sisseton man charged for the 1992 murder of a minor in Roberts County has pled not guilty.
Sisseton man pleads not guilty to 1992 murder
A car accident on Minnesota Ave. caused traffic delays in downtown Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.
Car accident in downtown Sioux Falls delays traffic
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
The dog has been taken in by Almost Home Canine Rescue.
Madison man receives felony charge for animal cruelty

Latest News

A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a...
Court documents describe grisly discovery in Maine shootings
President Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens walks in the rain with his son Hunter Biden as...
IRS agent alleges Hunter Biden probe is being mishandled
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Two Sioux Falls men arrested in aggravated assault, drunk driving incident
House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks as GOP women members hold an...
House passes trans athlete ban for girls and women’s teams
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner