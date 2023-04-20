April 19th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Emily Akkerman was throwing darts for Sioux Falls Washington, collecting the hit and going four to get the runner out at home.

Ryan McDonald was feeling it against Omaha, setting the tone early agaisnt the Mavericks with this grand slam.

Sam Harris put the Stampede up by two against Omaha with this goal, and became the first Herd player to score 30 goals in a season since 2015.

O’Gorman’s Sully Schlimgen got everything behind this swing, going yard for a two-run shot to help the Knights get the win.

And our top spot this week goes to South Dakota’s Clara Edwards, throwing the no-hitter against Western Illinois, and becoming the first Coyote to do so since 2009.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

