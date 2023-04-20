Art Moms holds grand opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Longing for spring? Looking to spoil someone you love or even just decorate your home or office?

Look no further.

Art Moms (and Friends) is a true family business spanning three generations.

“I love my family so much,” said Grace Olson. “It’s just so good that we have a good enough relationship to be three generations in a woman-owned local business in 2023. It’s incredible. I get along with them so well that it’s hard not to love being with family when you’re in a business.”

The family business extends to many local artists as well.

“We have close to 40. We always seem to get around 40,” said Chantel Olson. “As you can tell, we’re pretty full in here — 40 vendors, and we have awesome, awesome makers.”

Anyone can apply to be one of the vendors seen in their store.

“We always take a look at your product and see if it’s a good fit,” Chantel said. “We kind of jury for affordability because I want people to come in and find stuff that they can afford and bring stuff home with them that makes them happy. We love supporting local makers.”

They have so many fun options.

“We have baked goods, we have fresh coffee from Parable, we have junk and furniture and earrings,” said Pennie Ogden. “It’s just a fabulous fun place to visit — just stop in and support local. It’s good for everybody in the area.”

The Art Moms (and Friends) boutique is located on 41st Street just west of Kiwanis Ave. next to Plato’s Closet.

It is open from April to December on Thursday through Sunday of the last two weekends of every month.

More information can be found here: artmomsandfriends.com.

