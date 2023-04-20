Avera Medical Minute: Getting fit in the warmer months

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weather is becoming consistently warmer, and more outdoor activities are opening up. Even starting with something as simple as walking is an easy way to begin some form of physical activity. Four months into the new year, there is a good chance people have gotten away from their fitness resolution according to Avera Sports Science Director Derek Ferley. “Depending upon what you think your fitness level might be at this point, you might not necessarily want to just jump back into it,” he said.

Preventing injury

-Make short-term goals and increase intensity as you meet goals

-Selecting the right shoe or brace support makes a difference for back and joint pain

Finding time to exercise is not always easy, but even the smallest activities can be an accomplishment. Ferley also says keeping things fun will also go a long way to achieve 150 minutes of weekly moderate intensity such as walking at a brisk pace. “If you are somebody looking to lose a bit of weight, you might want to increase that amount of activity to 250 minutes a week of moderate activity,” he added. Some goals to aim for daily include 10,000 steps, taking the stairs, or finding time to walk during breaks at work.

