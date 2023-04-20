Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Avera Medical Minute: Getting fit in the warmer months

The ranking of America’s fittest cities are in, and once again, Kentucky and Indiana aren’t...
The ranking of America’s fittest cities are in, and once again, Kentucky and Indiana aren’t looking too good. (Photo: Pexels.com)
By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weather is becoming consistently warmer, and more outdoor activities are opening up. Even starting with something as simple as walking is an easy way to begin some form of physical activity. Four months into the new year, there is a good chance people have gotten away from their fitness resolution according to Avera Sports Science Director Derek Ferley. “Depending upon what you think your fitness level might be at this point, you might not necessarily want to just jump back into it,” he said.

Preventing injury

-Make short-term goals and increase intensity as you meet goals

-Selecting the right shoe or brace support makes a difference for back and joint pain

Finding time to exercise is not always easy, but even the smallest activities can be an accomplishment. Ferley also says keeping things fun will also go a long way to achieve 150 minutes of weekly moderate intensity such as walking at a brisk pace. “If you are somebody looking to lose a bit of weight, you might want to increase that amount of activity to 250 minutes a week of moderate activity,” he added. Some goals to aim for daily include 10,000 steps, taking the stairs, or finding time to walk during breaks at work.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school in north-central South Dakota will not be holding classes on Thursday after an unknown...
UPDATE: Herreid School intruder scare believed to be ruse
A Sisseton man charged for the 1992 murder of a minor in Roberts County has pled not guilty.
Sisseton man pleads not guilty to 1992 murder
A car accident on Minnesota Ave. caused traffic delays in downtown Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.
Car accident in downtown Sioux Falls delays traffic
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
Developing: Body of missing woman found in Watertown

Latest News

On Thursday, Ty Eschenbaum of the Ty Eschenbaum Foundation surprised the local Make-A-Wish...
Local Make-A-Wish chapter receives surprise $100,000 gift
South Dakota organization questions content in school libraries
South Dakota organization questions school library content
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Colder and Breezy for Friday and Saturday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather