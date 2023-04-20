Community HealthCare Association offers advice for South Dakotans losing Medicaid coverage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After several years of halted eligibility reviews for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, operations are resuming and many Americans may be learning they are no longer eligible for Medicaid. The Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas (CHAD) offered some advice to anyone whose Medicaid coverage may be in jeopardy.

In the coming months, the Department of Social Services will be sending out renewal applications to Medicaid beneficiaries who are due for eligibility reviews. CHAD emphasized how important it is to respond to the applications, as failure to respond would lead to loss of coverage. Making sure DSS has an up-to-date address on file can assure the renewal application makes it to your address.

If you are no longer eligible for Medicaid, there are still options. “If you no longer qualify for Medicaid or CHIP, you may be able to get health coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace,” said Lindsey Karlson, Director of Programs and Training at the Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas. “Many people we have assisted this year were able to get a plan for $10 or less a month with assistance from premium tax credits.”

Enrolling in a plan on HealthCare.gov can be an affordable alternative, and there are plenty of resources to help South Dakotans get the coverage they need.

“If you have questions about insurance, we’re there to help you,” says Judy McCarthy, a Western SD Community Action navigator. “We can help answer questions about Medicaid eligibility rules and possible help affording private coverage through the Marketplace.”

Other partner organizations include Horizon Health Care, Community Health Center of the Black Hills, Falls Community Health, South Dakota Urban Indian Health, and the Helpline Center. To find a trained professional to help navigate the enrollment process, visit www.GetCoveredSouthDakota.org or dial 2-1-1.

