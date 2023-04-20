“Dear Evan Hansen” star forms bonds with his two casts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A six-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical that has gathered a massive cult following is touring the country and making a six-day stop in Sioux Falls.

In Tuesday’s premier, the show brought out the entire spectrum of emotions from the Washington Pavilion audience — from laughter to tears, sometimes on a dime. And in the end, it was met with a standing ovation.

“I think its a feel-good show that will leave you feeling optimistic about the future and leave you starting conversations about things that are really hard to talk about in life,” said Jeffrey Cornelius, one of the actors who plays Evan Hansen, the socially anxious, terminally stressed 17-year-old lead character.

“I think the reason the show resonates with a lot of people is because, if you come to the show and don’t see yourself in Evan, you can see yourself in one of the other seven people on stage. They’re all dealing with very human, very real, very relatable, very nuanced things in life.”

The plot is an intense, deeply personal journey about the need and longing to fit in, the heavy issues facing today’s high schoolers and their parents, and navigating relationships of all kinds — marriage, parents and their kids, teenage friendship, teenage romance, and even strangers who become friends.

And, as a visitor from Dakota News Now learned in two exclusive interviews on Wednesday morning, the cast has formed quite a strong bond offstage.

“The people in the show, I think, are some of the most talented and well-rounded individuals I’ve ever seen and had the pleasure working with and knowing in my life,” said Cornelius.

“We’re very much a family on tour because we’re all we have,” said the production’s traveling hair and makeup supervisor Jessica McGinty, who has been in that role for 2018.

“Here, who are you going home with? Your co-workers. So, we have to be there for each other.”

The bonding experience is two-fold between McGinty and young men who play Evan Hansen.

The plot starts with the protagonist having just broken his arm, so Evan wears a cast throughout much of the musical.

“This cast, I think, is the most important part of the show for me,” Cornelius said. “This cast, as a symbol, is so important to the character, and what the character’s arc and journey is throughout the show.”

Therefore, a major part of each of his performances comes a half-hour before showtime, during the five-or-so minutes McGinty applies the plaster bandage.

To Cornelius and McGinty, that short ritual is about way more than a cast.

“I’ve worked with every Evan we’ve had on stage, and every Evan is different, and its a really special time,” McGinty said.

Cornelius, a Mississippi native and University of Cincinnati acting student, said he was in high school when he first came across the musical, and felt a lot of Evan Hansen in himself. He immediately told a friend, “I’m going to be in that show one day.”

“High school’s a tough time for any of us — changes physically, mentally, emotionally,” Cornelius said. “There’s a lot of anxiety and stress that we don’t talk about that goes with it, and, I think I, like everybody else, was experiencing it.”

He said he used the show to deal with the strain, and “was able to find solace in where I was at that point in time, and know that, hey, it’s gonna pass. College will come. College will go. Life will come. Life will go.”

McGinty said the roller coaster nature of the script can be emotionally taxing on the actors who play the roles eight times a week, for nearly three hours at a time. So, if the actors are having a bad day with their own real-life problems before they arrive backstage to get ready, it can even more difficult for them to lock into the space of characters.

“But my job is to be there and have a smile,” McGinty said.

And nobody could use a smile more than whoever plays Evan Hansen. On most nights, it is Anthony Norman. Cornelius is the “lead alternate” whose time to shine comes in both the Saturday matinee and Saturday night performances — two of the eight shows per week.

The production uses two “Evans” who perform on stage and two more understudies to make a stable of four “Evans.” This, because of the physical and emotional toll of playing the role requires a break for the primary lead, a representative said.

“It’s hard to be Evan because you have to be so raw and so real every night,” McGinty said. “It’s a very hard job, and they have to lead the whole show. They have to lead this entire experience for whoever comes to see that show that night.”

For Cornelius, who has related to and channels Evan’s insecurities, his few minutes with McGinty to attach the cast to his left arm is a time to wash away his worries about his own life, and his worries about the upcoming performance. To calm down.

After all, he has to sit still for the process.

“Before this job, if you asked me how I dealt with my nerves (before a show), I’d say by shaking it out and, like, moving a whole bunch,” Cornelius said. “I think this job, having to sit still — often I get this cast on, and I have to play this really scary role that is super fun but still super scary — breathing and staying still is how I get in the zone and get ready to do it.”

McGinty said they all the “Evans” she has worked with have their own unique personalities. Some want to take those few minutes of attaching the cast as a quiet moment, so McGinty doesn’t say a word. In the case of Cornelius, it is usually a chatty session.

“Jess and I have our banter before every show, and, honestly, it’s distracting in the best way,” Cornelius said. “It always puts me in the right headspace, the right space to be, like, OK, just put my cast on, everything’s good. Everything is great. I’m going to do a show. It’ll be fun.”

For McGinty, that half-hour before the show is her most stressful and chaotic time each day and night on the job. She moves from attaching Evan’s cast to making sure the wigs are ready for four of the performers, and that the make-up is just right for all eight. Sometimes, the craziest things happen just before the lights come on, she said, but she and the crew are always ready to roll with the punches.

“The show must go on,” McGinty said, repeating an age-old theater mantra.

And when the curtain goes up, she’s mainly able to enjoy it. After five years — off and on, thanks to the pandemic shutting down the tour for about 18 months — she said working the same production never gets old, despite hearing the same lines and songs eight times a week.

“I think it is a great gig for me, anyway,” McGinty said, noting this is the third different cast she has worked with, so it’s a “different energy” on every tour. And then, there’s the musical score, full of original songs about modern life that has helped make the show so iconic. She never tires of the music, she said.

But it’s the storyline, the message of love and acceptance, that reels in McGinty, her fellow die-hard fans, and those that have never seen it.

“This is a great show because young people connect and parents connect,” McGinty said. “I know a lot of people that didn’t expect that to be their experience.”

In fact, Cornelius said the show is best seen from the viewpoint of someone who didn’t know what it is about.

“It’s not like many of the theater experiences,” Cornelius said. “So, if you want something that will surprise you, come to ‘Dear Evan Hansen.’”

