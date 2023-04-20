Developing: Body of missing woman found in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A missing woman whose body was found near Watertown died from hypothermia, according to autopsy results.

Tony Mangan, a spokesman for the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, says the Department of Criminal Investigation and local authorities investigated.

According to Mangan, the body was discovered this week, and an autopsy was completed Wednesday. No injuries were noted.

Mangan says, “It appears she died from hypothermia.”

The woman’s name has not been released.

Mangan says the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Information was provided by Alpha Media USA.

